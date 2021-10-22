Search underway for Texas man missing in Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyoming — Search teams are looking for a Texas man who disappeared in Grand Teton National Park Thursday.

Grand Teton National Park rangers say 26-year-old Jared Hembree was last seen around Game Warden Point near Moran, Wyoming. National park law enforcement got a call with concerns about Hembree’s wellbeing after someone interacted with him outside of the park, according to a park news release.

Hembree’s vehicle was later found unattended at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton National Park.

Grand Teton National Park law enforcement rangers, Teton County Sherriff’s Office deputies, and Teton County Search and Rescue are all searching for Hembree. The Civil Air Patrol has also helped with an air search. A helicopter from Teton County Search and Rescue is also being used.

Hembree is 5’9” tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with black pants and is believed to be carrying a black backpack.

Rangers are looking for anyone who has been in the area since Thursday who may have seen Hembree. Anyone with information about Hembree’s whereabouts is asked to contact Teton Interagency Dispatch at (307) 739-3301.