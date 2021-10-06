Two taken to hospital after car crashes into utility pole

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a utility pole in Idaho Falls Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. along the 2000 block of Rollandet when the Green Kia Soul hit the wooden pole and a utility box. The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department rushed to the scene.

A man and a woman were both loaded into ambulances and taken away from the scene. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements says there was a distraction inside the car which caused the driver to lose focus and crash into the pole.

Idaho Falls Power was also called to the scene, but it does not appear there are any widespread power outages.

