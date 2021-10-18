UPDATE: Chubbuck man killed in I-15 crash

UPDATE

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 in Pocatello on Oct. 18.

Deceased: Jerrod William Rhoden of Chubbuck, 62-year-old male

Next of kin has been notified. The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Oct. 18, at 5:53 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 67, in Pocatello.

A 62-year-old male from Chubbuck was driving northbound on I-15 in a 2007 Freightliner tow truck. The male drove left into the median, overcorrected and came back onto the roadway. He then lost control, drove onto the right shoulder and rolled the truck.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The male was wearing a seatbelt. Idaho State Police was assisted by Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Coroner, and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.