Warrant issued for man arrested following altercation with police inside church

POCATELLO — A warrant has been issued for a man who was tased and arrested inside a church in May.

Lamar Richard Williams, 30, has allegedly not been in contact with court services since he posted bond on Sept. 16. In that time, he has also missed his court-mandated drug and alcohol tests.

Williams was arrested by Pocatello Police on May 19 following reports that he had entered a church near Caldwell Park without permission and was refusing to leave. When officers arrived at the church, Williams allegedly pushed away from officers attempting to handcuff him and grabbed onto a couch.

Following a brief struggle, officers used a taser to subdue Williams and place him under arrest. After he was cuffed, officers located methamphetamine in his pocket.

Williams was released on his own recognizance on Sept. 16 and transported to Bingham County, where he had an outstanding warrant.

At the conclusion of those proceedings, he was transported back to Bannock County Jail.

Williams posted bond when he arrived in Bannock County. As part of his release, he was required to maintain contact with court services and submit to alcohol and drug tests. Since his release though, he has not contacted court services, and attempts by the court to contact Williams have been unsuccessful, according to an affidavit of pretrial release violation. The release also says that the phone number provided to the court by Williams is no longer valid.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 28.

At the time of his arrest in May, Williams was also wanted for failing to appear in court regarding a misdemeanor battery arrest in 2020.

Because a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest was dismissed by a motion from the prosecutor, the lone charge Williams faces is for possession of a controlled substance.

If found guilty, he would face up to seven years in prison and as much as $15,000 in fines.