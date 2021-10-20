Woman accused of attacking person with a baseball bat

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested a 61-year-old Idaho Falls woman for allegedly attacking another woman with a baseball bat.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called to the 200 block of Garden Street on Tuesday after someone reported a woman hitting another woman with a baseball bat.

Police arrested Elsie Mcentire on a charge of felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Officers noted in a report the victim had a red mark on the side of her ribcage. The victim told police Mcentire had hit her with the bat, according to court documents.

Police reports did not indicate if the two women knew each other.

Mcentire denied hitting the victim with the bat and declined to answer further questions.

Mcentire is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Although she is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.