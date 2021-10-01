Woman charged with grand theft to be extradited for out-of-state crimes

POCATELLO — A woman arrested in Pocatello last week was found to have an outstanding warrant in Missouri.

Rachel Lynn Mcentire, 41, will be extradited to Missouri, where she is wanted in Springfield for first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action, according to court documents.

Mcentire was arrested Monday after deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found what is believed to be stolen checks in her vehicle. Mcentire, along with her companion 44-year-old Michael Darwin Guidi, of Salt Lake City, were alleged to have been stealing items from mailboxes in the Mink Creek area prior to their arrest.

When officers found the Dodge Durango Mcentire was driving at the time of the alleged thefts, it was bearing Missouri license plates registered to a 2003 Toyota, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Potential charges for displaying fictitious plates have yet to be filed.

Mcentire’s identity was confirmed by officers in Springfield Missouri using Mcentire’s date of birth, social security number and a physical description.