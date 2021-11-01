1 dead, 1 hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Bonneville County

BONE – Two people were thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Bone Road Saturday night.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near 9th South and Bone Road, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

A man, identified as 39-year-old Estevan Reyna Jr., was dead when deputies arrived. A woman, whose name was not released, had extensive injuries from being ejected and was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Deputies believe multiple factors contributed to this crash, including alcohol, high speeds and failure to wear seatbelts. It remains under investigation.

With the holiday season approaching, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to be responsible and avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using drugs.

“Always wear your seatbelts, utilize car seats, obey the traffic laws and make paying attention to your driving a priority. Doing these safe things will greatly reduce the risk of being involved in a crash,” the news release says.

CORRECTION FROM THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE: A previous version of this story mentioned Reyna Jr. was 29-years-old. That is incorrect. He is 39. EastIdahoNews.com has fixed the mistake. The Sheriff’s Office apologizes for the error.