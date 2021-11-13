13-year-old Utah boy hit by car while trick or treating dies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy died Monday after being struck by a car while trick-or-treating.

Karl Finch was with his younger brother and friends when he was hit while using a crosswalk in Taylorsville on Saturday, Fox-13 reported.

Finch was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital and he underwent surgery to remove a portion of his skull to reduce swelling on his brain. But police confirmed he died early Monday morning of his injuries.

Another teenager was critically injured and hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

Four boys were crossing the street when they were hit by a sedan. A man, woman and an infant were in the car. The driver is cooperating with police.

Police are investigating why the car that struck the two boys failed to stop.

“This is a tragic accident,” said Taylorsville Police Chief Brady Cottam. “We hope incidents like this never happen, especially on Halloween weekend when children are outside celebrating.”