70 LDS missionaries safe after armed men interrupt conference in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Seventy missionaries are safe after two armed men entered the church meetinghouse where a conference was being held Friday, according to a press release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The missionaries from the Mexico Torreon Mission were attending a zone conference with the mission president and his wife when the two men came “and demanded cellphones, tablets and wallets,” the release says.

The two men allegedly hit or kicked a few missionaries and assaulted and threatened the mission president and his wife with a knife, according to the press release.

Police were called after the incident and none of the missionaries needed additional medical care. The release says a counselor will be available to “assist with emotional needs and other counseling options are also being made available.”

“Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families as they recover from this frightening and traumatic experience,” the press release says.