Abandoned motorhome bursts into flames in Idaho Falls
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Investigators are trying to determine how an abandoned motorhome burst into flames in Idaho Falls on Thursday morning.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters were called around 8:15 a.m. to 1808 Woodruff Avenue. The person who called 911 reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the motorhome.
“When firefighters arrived, they noticed a medium-sized motorcoach with heavy fire showing,” Hammon said. “They had the fire out quickly.”
Idaho Falls Fire sent an ambulance, four engines and a battalion chief to fight the fire.
“We don’t know a cause yet,” Hammon said.
EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates when they become available.