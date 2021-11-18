Abandoned motorhome bursts into flames in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Investigators are trying to determine how an abandoned motorhome burst into flames in Idaho Falls on Thursday morning.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said firefighters were called around 8:15 a.m. to 1808 Woodruff Avenue. The person who called 911 reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the motorhome.

“When firefighters arrived, they noticed a medium-sized motorcoach with heavy fire showing,” Hammon said. “They had the fire out quickly.”

Idaho Falls Fire sent an ambulance, four engines and a battalion chief to fight the fire.

“We don’t know a cause yet,” Hammon said.

