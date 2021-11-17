Amber alert issued for 4-year-old girl allegedly abducted by grandmother

BURLEY — An Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted 4-year-old girl who is in imminent danger.

Idaho State Police say Alaina Duey is Caucasian with brown hair and eyes. She is 3’05” and weighs about 45 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and grey boots.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen at 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Malta Avenue in Burley.

Alaina is believed to traveling with her grandmother Elizabeth Rose Crofts, a 41-year-old female in a four-door silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix. Crofts has blond hair and brown eyes. She is 5’03” and weighs about 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans with holes, and tan dress shoes.

Relatives told authorities Crofts was going to take Alania to school, but Alaina never showed up, according to a Cassia County Sheriff’s Office news release. Authorities believe Crofts may be traveling to Boise or possibly to Arizona.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact (208) 878-2251 or dial 911 immediately.