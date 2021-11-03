August Christensen becomes new mayor for the city of Driggs

DRIGGS — The city of Driggs will have a new mayor after candidate August Christensen won against incumbent Hyrum Johnson. Christensen is currently serving on the city council.

Christensen came in with 179 votes while Johnson had 122 votes.

Christensen has lived in the city of Driggs since 1998 and started two schools in the Teton Valley including her own business in Driggs and a non-profit in Victor. She has been an educator for more than 30 years and has served on the city council for eight years.

“I am ready to take this new step as a city leader and bring a fresh perspective to the mayor’s chair,” Christensen said in a questionnaire EastIdahoNews.com sent.

According to the questionnaire, she is planning to prioritize housing solutions due to the lack of housing in the local workforce.

Johnson had served the city of Driggs as mayor for the past eight years.

“Of course I am disappointed and surprised at the result, especially how low the turnout was. That said, August ran a hard campaign, driven by great passion,” said Johnson. “I wish her well in the new adventure of leading the city. She has some tremendous challenges ahead, and wish her success in navigating those. Fortunately, she has a phenomenal city staff and an excellent council to help her.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Christensen for comment but have not heard back yet.