Bannock County to launch monthly newsletter to improve engagement and accessibility for residents

BANNOCK COUNTY — A monthly newsletter focused on benefitting the residents of Bannock County will be launching on Jan. 4.

County residents who sign up for the newsletter will receive it via email on the first Tuesday of each month, according to county public information officer Emma Iannacone.

“We want people to feel like they’re connected and engaged with their local government,” Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com. “We want this to be part of our effort to be transparent and involved in our community.”

The newsletter will include a calendar of upcoming events and important dates — like free dumping day at the landfill — as well as an update directly from the county’s elected official. Each month, a different official will outline recent accomplishments and forthcoming happenings in their respective department.

It will also include a business highlight section.

“We want to highlight a business in the county every month. We’re hoping it will be beneficial for all people,” Iannacone added.

The benefit the county office is hopeful the newsletter will bring to its residents is outlined in the name — “Access Bannock County.”

“The reason we named it ‘Access Bannock County’ is because we want Bannock County to be accessible,” Iannacone said. “And also, we feel like … one of Bannock County’s selling points (is) that we have access to Yellowstone, we have access to great shopping, we have access to a ski hill in our backyard.”

Anyone interested in receiving the monthly newsletter can sign up here.