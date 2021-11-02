Blackfoot: water boil advisory still in effect, city receives sample results

BLACKFOOT — A boil advisory remains in effect for the Blackfoot water supply until further notice, but city officials are hoping to resolve the issue by Wednesday evening.

A news release posted on the city’s Facebook page last week, indicated routine water samples were taken in the southeast part of Blackfoot. One of the samples tested positive for E. coli.

RELATED: Water boil advisory in effect for Blackfoot

On Thursday, the city of Blackfoot Water Department injected chlorine into the water system to aid in cleaning the water mainlines, residential service lines, and commercial service lines. To help move water through the piping system, fire hydrants around the city were opened to flush the lines and move the chlorine through the 87 miles of pipe in the water system.

Water samples were taken at five different locations in the city and sent to get tested at a laboratory.

The city of Blackfoot released on their Facebook page on Tuesday, that they have received the samples and they came back clean. The Water Department and the city of Blackfoot sent another set of samples to get tested and should have results back by Wednesday afternoon.

“We are still optimistic that we can resolve this incident by Wednesday evening. However, the boil order must remain in effect until we are given approval by the Department of Environmental Quality to lift the order,” the release said.