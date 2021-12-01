Brian Blad gets four more years in office following runoff election

POCATELLO — Incumbent Brian Blad secured a fourth term as Pocatello’s mayor following a runoff election Tuesday.

Blad, who was competing against challenger David Worley, captured 56 percent of the vote, compared to Worley’s 44 percent.

The Bannock County Elections Office shows that 11,083 people voted in the runoff election, which is up from 10,633 people who voted during the Nov. 2 general election.

During the general election the votes were split between five candidates. None of them secured a 50 percent, plus one majority, which led to the runoff election between Blad and Worley, who received the most votes during that election.

Neither Blad, nor Worley responded to our request for comment Tuesday night.