BYU-Pathway announces guaranteed scholarship

The following is a news release and photo from BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

IDAHO FALLS — Starting Nov. 1, BYU-Pathway Worldwide will begin offering a guaranteed scholarship to every student who starts a degree through its PathwayConnect program.

Named the Heber J. Grant Scholarship, students will be awarded a tuition discount of 10, 25, or 50 percent off of their tuition balance. The percentage discount awarded will be determined by need. Other scholarships are also available, which may further reduce a student’s tuition cost.

“Our tuition price is extremely low, but even with the low prices some students still struggle to afford to earn a degree,” said Brian Ashton, president of BYU-Pathway Worldwide. “We are so grateful for generous donors who have now made it possible for us to provide a scholarship to every student who needs it.”

Tuition prices vary by country and are set to match local economic circumstances. In the United States, for example, students pay just $77 USD/credit. Whereas students in Zimbabwe pay only $5 USD/credit.

BYU-Pathway has been piloting this scholarship for one year prior to launching it to all students. More information can be found here.