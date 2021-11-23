Celebrating Thirsty Thursday for Life Lessons

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

This week we spent some time with residents during Thirsty Thursday. It’s one of the many events MorningStar offers and something residents look forward to week after week. It gives them a chance to socialize, relax and enjoy a cold drink.

Watch the segment in the video player above!