Community invited to enter contest, earn prizes as local library celebrates 100 years

REXBURG — The Madison Library is honoring its 100 anniversary and community members are invited to participate in the celebration.

Susan Thomas is the president of The Madison Library Foundation, which is a nonprofit that helps raise money for the library to support its financial needs. The foundation decided to recognize the library’s centennial that takes place Dec. 28, by holding an essay contest for adults, teenagers and children to give them a chance to tell their stories about the library.

“There’s a lot of history that’s taken place here in the last century,” Thomas explained. “We wanted to find as many stories that local people could share about what the library has meant for them and what support it’s provided for them.”

The stories will be judged by a panel of people with English credentials, and prizes will be awarded in three categories.

In the adult category, the winner will receive $100, second place will get $50 and third place will take home $25. In the teen category, the top three selections will receive an envelope with cash and coupons. Children can draw a picture or share a story, and the top three contestants will receive local goodies and coupons bags.

The winning entries will be published on the foundation’s website, social media platforms and will be displayed at the library unless the contestant indicates otherwise on the entry form.

“This gives people an opportunity to think about how much the library has impacted their lives and to remember good times they’ve had there,” Thomas said. “Whether it be checking out books, spending time reading, going to activities there, learning to love books or discovering new things through the opportunities the library provides and then sharing it with the library community.”

The deadline to participate in the contest is Nov. 30. The winners will be announced after the beginning of 2022. To read more about the essay requirements and how to submit the essays, click here.

To further support The Madison Library Foundation, community members can visit or volunteer at the foundation’s bookstore called The Wishing Well Bookstore inside the Madison Library. Thomas also encourages people to join the foundation. She said board meetings are typically held on the second Thursday of each month.

More about The Madison Library Foundation can be found on its Facebook and Instagram.