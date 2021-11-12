Couple who has spent thousands of hours making quilts and hats honored for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of a special thank you.

We received the following email from a woman in Pocatello who works closely with people who make winter hats for charitable organizations and schools. She wrote the following about a married couple:

Kerry had surgery several years ago. His wife, Elaine, taught him how to make hats on a loom while he was recovering. He loves making them so much he makes 200-300 (possibly more) hats a year!

Elaine got bored making hats. Her love is sewing. She sews many quilts a year.

Today I picked up the hats Kerry had made through the spring until now. There were around 200 hats! Elaine gave me five lap quilts. She gave me five or six quilts two months ago. Elaine apologized that she didn’t do more quilts!

They are an older couple and usually spend their own money on yarn, fabric and other supplies (searching for bargains, going to yard sales and some is donated to them). Many people in our area are staying warm because of their service!

We decided to honor this wonderful couple for Feel Good Friday and showed up at their door with a surprise. Watch the video above to see how it went down!