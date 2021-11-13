East Idaho Eats: Mrs. Powell’s offers fresh cinnamon rolls, bread, soup, sandwiches and more

AMMON — Mrs. Powell’s Bakery has had several owners over the decades but when Amy Romriell purchased the business a few years ago, she freshened up recipes, introduced new items and expanded operations.

Mrs. Powell’s has locations in Ammon, Rigby and Rexburg. The eatery is known for its big cinnamon rolls topped with cream cheese frosting but there’s also huckleberry, raspberry, pumpkin and other seasonal favorites. Cookies are sold, along with sandwiches, soup, bread, rolls and other bakery items.

We sat down with Romriell and tried some of her delicious treats. Watch our interview in the video player above and learn more about Mrs. Powell’s on their Facebook page here.

Mrs. Powell’s is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The main store is located at 1813 South 25th East in Ammon.