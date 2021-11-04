TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
Emmy is asking 7 Questions and making candy at Florence’s Chocolates

Emmy Eaton
Emmy Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

7 Questions

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Florence’s Exquisite Chocolates opened its doors in 1981. The Rexburg candy store has been serving delicious treats over the decades and today I’m getting a tour of Florence’s – and interviewing Brian and Michelle Manwaring.

Here are the questions I asked:

  • Who is Florence and where did the logo idea come from?
  • What’s your favorite chocolate and do you ever get tired of eating it?
  • On average, how many chocolates do you sell in a week?
  • Did you ever think growing up that you would be working in a candy shop?
  • What’s the hardest part about making chocolate?
  • What item is the most popular?
  • Can you share something you’ve learned owning a small business?

Watch my entire interview in the video player above and learn more about Florence’s on their website and Facebook page.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.

Emmy's on Facebook! Connect with her here.

