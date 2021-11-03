England wins bid for re-election in Chubbuck mayoral race

CHUBBUCK — Kevin England has been elected for his third term as mayor of Chubbuck.

By a final tally of 55% to 45%, England defeated current City Councilman Dan Heiner.

England has already set the table for the beginning of the city’s plan moving into the next four years.

“We have so much going right now,” he told EastIdahoNews.com shortly after receiving the final results of the election. “It’s going to take two- to two-and-a-half years to get that to come to fruition.”

The city recently moved into a new City Hall and continues to develop a plan will lead to a new police station and a second fire station to help with increased growth.

England is not targeting what he called “pie in the sky” growth, but an increase in historical growth is coming, with the city “planning for historical growth numbers.”

“Our downtown process is coming together quite well, and we’re seeing some interest there,” he said. “That’s going to be an ongoing project for, I would say, maybe for the next decade.”

The downtown plan and growth expectancy line up, and with Tuesday’s results England will continue leading the city through both.

As for his opponent, England does not see the working relationship changing between him and Heiner.

“We’ve worked together very well for his first two years. I don’t expect that to change for the next two or however long he’s around,” he said.

Heiner feels the same, saying that he will be right back to work Wednesday. While it hurts having seen his campaign come up short, he will continue to serve the city for the next two years and beyond.

“You never know what’ll happen in two years,” he said. “At this point, yes, probably I would (run again).”

With Heiner keeping his seat on the Chubbuck City Council, the Chubbuck leadership will not change come January.

Besting a challenge from Dave Hall with a final tally of 54% to 46%, Roger Hernandez retained his seat on the council.