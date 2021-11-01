Exploding pumpkin leads to felony gun and drug arrest

IDAHO FALLS — An exploding pumpkin on Halloween night led police to a suspect who officers say illegally had guns and drugs.

The Idaho Falls Police Department got called around 3 a.m. Monday to North Fanning Avenue after a homeowner heard a loud explosion outside and discovered someone had blown up his pumpkin.

According to police reports, officers responded to the area and spotted 29-year-old Miguel Crispin. He ran away on foot before officers could talk to him about the explosion.

Police noticed Crispin run in between two mobile homes with a backpack near Holmes Avenue. When Crispin came out into the open, officers saw no bag.

Police then caught up with Crispin and arrested him.

When officers began searching Crispin, they found a glass pipe, eight shotgun shells, 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a gunstock. A black handgun holster was found under Cripsin’s shirt and a dollar bill with a white substance believed to be methamphetamine was in his sock, according to court documents.

Another officer in the area then spotted Crispin’s backpack on the roof of one of the homes and the fire department was called in to help get it down.

On top of the house, police found a loaded gun. Officers also noted finding in the backpack a loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a shortened barrel and the stock removed.

Crispin, a convicted felon, is not allowed to have guns, according to court documents. Officers also discovered Crispin had a felony probation violation warrant.

Police arrested Crispin and took him to the Bonneville County Jail. Crispin is charged with a felony count of unlawful gun possession, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents do not indicate if Crispin is the one allegedly responsible for the destruction of the pumpkin.

Although Crispin is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.