Here is who won the D93 and D91 school board races

IDAHO FALLS — The results are in for the 2021 Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 races.

In Idaho Falls Zone 2, incumbent Paul Hackee defeated Kenneth E. Williams with 65% of the 1,974 votes. In a previous interview, Hackee said the most important issue is the educational welfare of D91 students. He also said he wants to find ways to improve students’ test scores and see updates in school facilities.

In Bonneville Zone 2, incumbent Carissa Coats received 62% of the 719 votes in the race against Matthew Sather. Coats previously told EastIdahoNews.com she believes school is more than simply covering curriculum and managing classrooms. Coats said schools can help students feel safe, accepted and loved.

Also in Bonneville but for Zone 5, Randy C. Smith defeated incumbent Scott Lynch, getting 61% of the 905 votes. Smith hopes to provide mentor programs to students, change the number of school board members from five to seven and he’d like to see a combined trade school start-up for students in school districts from Rexburg to Firth.

All of the school board members will begin their four-year terms in January.