Local charter school collects food and funds for Pocatello veterans home

The following is a news release from American Heritage Charter School.

IDAHO FALLS – American Heritage Charter School students and staff collected more than 8,000 cans of food and raised nearly $1,700 for the Idaho Falls American Legion Post 56 to support the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello.

The 2021 AHCS Food Drive wrapped up last week as the most successful in the school’s nine-year history.

AHCS Student Body President, Tessa Dalton, led this year’s Food Drive.

“We heard that donations to food banks were down during the pandemic, and we wanted to do something to help,” said Dalton. “We started collecting food, mostly cans, on November 1st. It was a lot of work, but nothing compared to the service and sacrifices made by our Veterans.”

“The student council led this effort, but every student from Kindergarten up really showed their patriot pride,” said AHCS History Teacher and Student Council advisor Ryan Palmer. “They’re not just learning about service in the classroom, they’re living it and setting a great example for the rest of us.”

Shawn Rose, the AHCS High School Principal couldn’t be happier.

“I’m so proud of our students and teachers. Every year, their generosity and service make a difference and this year they collected more than 7,600 pounds – nearly four tons of food for the Veterans Home,” Rose said. “I especially want to thank Post 56 Commander and retired Navy Captain Bob Skinner and the entire American Legion for working with our School on this project.”

AHCS Head Administrator Tiffnee Hurst says they were honored to partner with the Veterans of the American Legion and Board Chairwoman Deby Infanger says the future is bright because these students are the future leaders.

American Heritage Charter School is a free, patriot, and rigorous public school serving grades K-12 and located at the historic New Sweden School property west of Idaho Falls. For more information, click here.