Looking back: Sheriff arrested for adultery, lady attacked with egg beater and reward offered to stop vandals

EAST IDAHO — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back in time at what life was like during this week in history.

This week is Nov. 1 to Nov. 7.

1900-1925

CLARK COUNTY — Former Clark County Sheriff Harry M. Rayner was arrested “upon the complaint” of John W. Hays Jr. of Dubois, assessor of Clark County, on a charge of adultery.

The sheriff was released on bond and the preliminary trial was set to take place Nov. 17, The Rigby Star reported in its Nov. 3, 1921, edition.

Rayner planned to have attorney Arthur Holden of Idaho Falls represent him. The prosecution was going to be assisted by attorney R. W. Wedekind.

1926-1950

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman said her former neighbor struck her with an egg beater, the Idaho State Journal reported on Nov. 1, 1949.

Mrs. Wanda Dibble claims that while passing Mrs. Olive Brown in a local store, Mrs. Brown said, “I thought I had gotten rid of you.” Brown allegedly grabbed an egg beater from a counter and “started striking her (Dibble) about the head.”

Dibble denied that she made any remarks to Brown except for saying, after she had been struck, that she was going to have her arrested. On Oct. 31, 1949, Brown was arraigned in police court on a charge of assault and battery.

“The charge reportedly is the outgrowth of a long-standing feud between Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Dibble, which developed at a time (when) they were living in the same neighborhood,” the article reads.

1951-1975

MENAN — Attorney General Herbert Brownell Jr. announced the name of an Idaho teen who was selected for a young American medal for bravery of service in 1954.

The Rigby Star said on Nov. 4, 1954, 13-year-old Gerald Ray Bergeman of Menan was one of three award recipients. Bergeman saved his father and brother from electrocution and drowning in a farm accident, according to the paper. The article explains that “through quick thinking,” he turned off a pump switch, holding his father above water until help arrived, and later administered “artificial respiration” to the pair.

Bergeman was recommended for the award by Idaho Gov. Len Jordan. The paper said he would receive his award from President Dwight D. Eisenhower at a White House ceremony in the near future.

Bergeman was also the recipient of the Honor Medal with Crossed Palms from the National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America.

1976-2000

SODA SPRINGS — The Grace School District Board explained that vandalism was happening on school property, and it was prepared to try and put an end to it, The Caribou County Sun’s Nov. 3, 1977, newspaper explained.

“Cars are driving across school property and the lights to the marquee were broken out,” the article states.

The board agreed to pay a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone vandalizing school property.