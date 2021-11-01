Man arrested two minutes after convenience store is robbed

The following is a news release and mugshot from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the Common Cents store at 1003 South Boulevard for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. A person outside the store witnessed the robbery and called 911.

The witness reported that the man was fleeing the scene, gave a description of the person, and when the man got into a vehicle also provided a description of the vehicle.

With the assistance of the information provided, Idaho Falls Police officers responding to the scene were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicle in the area. The initial call was received by dispatch at 11:50 p.m. Idaho Falls Police Officers located the vehicle with the suspect inside just before 11:52 p.m.

Due to reports that the man was armed with a knife at the time of the robbery, Idaho Falls Police officers and an assisting Idaho State Trooper conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and directed the suspect out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect obeyed commands from officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers spoke with the store employee who stated that the man had come into the store and eventually approached the register. The employee stated that the man had displayed an object that they believed to be a box knife, told them he did not want to hurt them, and asked for the money in the till.

The employee handed over the money and the man left the store. The employee was visibly upset and stated that they were afraid and believed the suspect had meant them harm.

The suspect was found wearing the same clothing described by witnesses and the cash taken from the store was located on his person.

Officers also located a handgun magazine in the suspect’s vehicle. The victim confirmed that was the object the man had shown them, and that they had believed the magazine was a box knife.

Kaden Wray, a 27-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for robbery and an outstanding misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. Wray was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.