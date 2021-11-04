Man found guilty after leaving trash, broken-down vehicles at campsite

IDAHO FALLS — After a campsite was left with several broken down vehicles, an unattended campfire and extensive garbage scattered throughout, one man won’t be coming back anytime soon.

A federal court in Wyoming found him guilty of three misdemeanor citations.

According to a news release on Wednesday from the U.S. Forest Service Caribou-Targhee National Forest, they received multiple complaints at a long-term campsite and investigated in August.

“The trailers were parked haphazardly throughout the trees and brush, causing extensive resource damage,” said Rayce Angell, USFS patrol captain.

USFS officers found a man at the campsite, who admitted to living in the forest and that the broken down vehicles and garbage were his. Three federal citations were issued. It happened again two weeks later when the man was continuing to live off the forest and was trying to sell his belongings. An officer issued him additional federal citations.

Last month, the federal court in Jackson, Wyoming, found the man guilty of three misdemeanor citations which include residing on forest lands, leaving a campfire unattended, and leaving a campsite in unsanitary conditions. He was banned from both Caribou-Targhee and Bridger-Teton national forests for five years. He was also put on probation for five years and fined $800.

Federal violations are pending for a woman who was with the man at one of the campsites.

“Taking up residence on national forest system lands and/or facilities is illegal. Permanent camping creates a variety of issues for forest officials who seek to balance public access and resource conservation. Disposal of waste, trash and other environmental concerns associated with more permanent residences affects all public land users,” the release said.

The news release did not release the name of the man or woman.