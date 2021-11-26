Man was so overwhelmed with a Secret Santa gift that he tries to give it back

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Joseph is a kind, genuine and humble man. Recently he’s been doing odd jobs such as Uber eats, teaching classes at night, helping kids with special needs and teaching at a local church.

He was in the parking lot the other day and had a tire go flat. Turns out all four of his tired are bald and need to be replaced but he doesn’t have money to afford them.

Joseph offers all that he has and tries his hardest to do good.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise him at work with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.