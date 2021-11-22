TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Idaho Falls Community Hospital
30°
clear sky
humidity: 74%
wind: 3mph N
H 32 • L 30
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Popular clothing store to open Pocatello location in February

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Business & Money

  Published at

Share This
Pocatello Old Navy (to-be)
An Old Navy store will be opening in what used to be a Staples in Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — Old Navy will be opening a new location in Pocatello Square early next year.

Ali Deasy, spokeswoman for Gap Inc., of which Old Navy is a subsidiary, told EastIdahoNews.com in an email that the clothing chain plans to open its new Pocatello location in February 2022.

The store will be at 1710 Hurley Drive, which was formerly a Staples store. Multiple job postings are available online for employment at the Old Navy store.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: