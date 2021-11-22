Popular clothing store to open Pocatello location in February

POCATELLO — Old Navy will be opening a new location in Pocatello Square early next year.

Ali Deasy, spokeswoman for Gap Inc., of which Old Navy is a subsidiary, told EastIdahoNews.com in an email that the clothing chain plans to open its new Pocatello location in February 2022.

The store will be at 1710 Hurley Drive, which was formerly a Staples store. Multiple job postings are available online for employment at the Old Navy store.