Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band to play Christmas Concert in Rexburg

REXBURG — Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand are helping east Idaho kick off the holiday season with a Christmas concert in Rexburg!

The quintet is scheduled to perform at the historic Rexburg Tabernacle this week. The show will feature renditions of Christmas favorites, done in the band’s energetic, upbeat style. It’s a show that’s sure to please music fans of all stripes, all done up in a pretty holiday wrapper.

“I call (our music) a rock n’ roll/bluegrass kind of thing,” the band’s leader, Ryan Shupe, told EastIdahoNews.com. “It’s bluegrassy instruments but a little more upbeat. A little more rocking.”

The band combines jamming and virtuoso picking with catchy melodies and a finely-honed sense of showmanship. The band has found success on the national scene, with their song “Dream Big” hitting the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Shupe says while the RubberBand is known for its summer festival shows, their Christmas shows capture a bit of a different vibe.

“Our Christmas show is more bluegrassy than our normal show,” said Shupe. “We play a few more instrumental songs and highlight the instruments and play a little more upright bass and stuff like that. But overall, it’s still a pretty lively, fun time.”

He also said the band swings through a number of different musical styles over the course of their Christmas show.

“We do a calypso version of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and a jam band version of “Joy to the World,” then we do a reggae version of this song and a beatnik version of another song,” he said. “The musical styles change but overall, it’s in the general vein of positive, upbeat, fun music.”

Courtesy Ryan Shupe

Shupe and his bandmates have played several shows in Rexburg over the years, most recently in 2019, and have built quite a following in the area.

“The Rexburg crowd, they’re always up for a good time,” Shupe said. “I think that they like the instrumentation we have and the music we play. It’s a little more organic and homegrown. That’s what we are as a band, just more organic, and I think the people up there like it.”

“Some crowds are a little more subdued,” he added. “But the Rexburg crowd is always a little more lively, so that’s nice.”

Along with promising a fun, lively show, Saturday’s concert is also for a good cause. Part of the proceeds will go towards the tuition assistance program at Love Family Piano and the Upper Valley Music Teachers Association’s Music Matter Scholarship. Both programs assist families who can’t afford private music lessons for their children due to financial hardships.

The Ryan Shupe and the Rubberband Christmas Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. These tickets will sell out, so get your ASAP.

Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand have a new E.P. releasing soon, as well as new videos on the way. Click here to keep up will all things RubberBand.