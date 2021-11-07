Single mother and daughter with special needs stunned to receive gifts from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Cydney is a single mother in Firth raising her adult daughter who has Down syndrome. Cydney works hard running the canteen at State Hospital South in Blackfoot. She is on her feet all day long before picking up her daughter to take her to a special class or a sporting event for one of her grandkids.

Cydney’s mom died last year so almost every night, she drives back to Blackfoot and fixes supper for her dad because she doesn’t want him to eat alone. She is constantly serving others and never thinking of herself. Her life may not an easy one, but you would never know that if you were to meet Cydney as she is always happy, upbeat and never complaining!

Secret Santa asked if we could visit Cydney and her daughter with some early Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!