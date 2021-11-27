TODAY'S WEATHER
Single mother moved to tears with special gifts from a Secret Santa

Nate Eaton
Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

Today we are surprising a woman named Carla. It’s been a rough year for Carla and Secret Santa asked that we stop by to let her know that she is loved and appreciated. He also asked us to give her a special gift.

Watch the video above to see how it turned out.

Frequently Asked Questions about Secret Santa
