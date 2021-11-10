These businesses are offering deals and discounts for Veterans Day

IDAHO FALLS – Veterans Day is Thursday, and businesses all over eastern Idaho are using the occasion to say “Thank you” to those who have served or are currently serving our country.

EastIdahoNews.com has compiled a list of local businesses offering deals and discounts for veterans.

This list — which is in alphabetical order — will be updated as we learn of more offers, and if you have any we’ve missed, please email news@eastidahonews.com, or message us on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.

ARBY’S: RB American, Arby’s largest franchisee, is honoring all veterans and active-duty military this Thursday, November 11, with a free classic roast beef sandwich. Active military members and veterans can redeem this offer by visiting their nearest Flynn Restaurant Group-owned Arby’s location in their uniform or with proof of U.S. Military Service.

This offer is limited to one per customer and valid only at participating RB American franchisee restaurants in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Ilinois (Greater STL area), Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming and Washington. RBA is excited to celebrate Veteran’s Day and show appreciation to local heroes in the communities they serve with a free classic roast beef sandwich.

CHICK-FIL-A: Chick-fil-A in Ammon is offering a free original or spicy chicken sandwich for veterans with military ID.

FAMOUS FOOTWEAR: Famous Footwear provides a 10% discount for vets and active military year-round.

FIREHOUSE SUBS: Firehouse Subs in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Ammon is honoring veterans and active military personnel with free subs on Veterans Day. Local Firehouse Subs franchisees Chris and Natalie Morris are showing appreciation and offering all area veterans and active military personnel a complimentary medium Hook & Ladder sub. Local veterans must show proof of service to receive a complimentary sub. This offer is not valid for online orders or delivery, both in-house and third-party. It’s also not available with any other offers or discounts. Only one complimentary sub per person with valid proof of service.

HEALING HANDS METAPHYSICAL STORE: Healing Hands offers veterans 10% off any purchase year-round.

HOME DEPOT: Home Depot provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

JAKERS: Jakers is offering up to 50% off a veteran’s meal.

LITTLE CAESARS: During their normal lunch period (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Thursday, all Little Caears locations will be offering free HOT-N-READY lunch combos to veterans and military personnel who provide proof of service.

LOWE’S: Lowe’s provides discounts for veterans and active military year-round.

MAVERIK: In honor of Veterans Day, Maverik is offering a patriotic star-shaped raised donut with vanilla icing, red, and blue stripes. A special Veterans Day bundle will also be offered including any size hot beverage and donut for $2. The bundle excludes maple bacon donuts and fritters.

REED’S DAIRY: Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls and Ammon is inviting military veterans to enjoy a free waffle cone Thursday, Nov. 11.

RUSTY LANTERN DINER: Veterans can get anything on the menu free with proof of service.

SMITTY’S PANCAKE & STEAKHOUSE: Smitty’s is offering a free meal for all veterans Thursday, Nov. 11. Choose from any of the following entrees: chicken fried steak & eggs breakfast, meat & eggs pancake breakfast, any wrap, sandwich or hamburger meal. Proof of service is required and none of these offers can be combined with any other offers. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SNAKE RIVER SOLACE: Snake River Solace is offering a buy 1 get 1 half off and veteran’s get an additional 15% discount off the ENTIRE purchase. Thanks so much for reaching out and thinking of us. The store is at 2095 East 17th Street inside Teton Village. Hours of operation are noon to 6 p.m.

SWEETO BURRITO: Sweeto Burrito in Idaho Falls offers a 10% discount to veterans 365 days a year.