Three incumbents re-elected to St. Anthony City Council

ST. ANTHONY — Three incumbents running for City Council seats will continue to serve the city of St. Anthony. Rod Nichols, Chad Quayle and Rod Willmore were re-elected for their positions against new candidate John L. Sanders.

There were three seats up for election. Willmore came in with 29% of the votes, Quayle received 26% of the votes and Nichols had 23% of the votes. Sanders had 22% of the votes.

Quayle has been serving on the City Council for nearly four years and Willmore has been serving for the last 14 years, according to questionnaires sent to each candidate from EastIdahoNews.com. Nichols declined to fill out the questionnaire.

Quayle said there were certain challenges he wanted to address.

“Learning how to maintain our community’s identity and traditions while accepting and dealing with the changes affecting our area. These changes include growth, shifts in political climate and legislation, rising costs of infrastructure, and depleted resources,” he had said in the questionnaire.

Willmore had said one of his priorities is to keep taxes low and reasonable.

