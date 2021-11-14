Two people airlifted to hospital after crash near St. Anthony

St. ANTHONY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at milepost 343 near St. Anthony.

Police reports show a juvenile driver from St. Anthony, was driving westbound on 400 North in a 1998 Chevrolet GMT-400.

The juvenile failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driving eastbound on US-20.

The driver of the Silverado was an 18-year-old man from Newdale.

The juvenile was ejected from the vehicle and both drivers were transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Their identities and conditions are unknown at this time.

