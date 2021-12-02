2 teens killed in avalanche near Driggs

DRIGGS – Two teenage boys were killed in an avalanche near Driggs Friday afternoon.

A news release from the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says the avalanche occurred around 2:45 p.m. near Relay Ridge in the vicinity of Ryan Peak west of Driggs.

The person who initially reported it said one person was riding a snowmobile at the time and the other was skiing. They were buried under the avalanche.

Multiple teams were involved in a search and rescue operation, including Teton County, Idaho, Teton County, Wyoming, Madison County and Air Idaho Rescue.

It’s not clear how long the search effort lasted, but the bodies of the two teens were recovered. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the avalanche remains under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to be aware of avalanche conditions and other adverse weather conditions before recreating in backcountry areas.