4 people hospitalized following crash near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY – Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred at an intersection near St. Anthony Friday evening.

Idaho State Police reports it happened a little after 6 p.m. at milepost 344 at the corner of 400 North and U.S. Highway 20.

An 18-year-old driver from Sugar City, whose name has not been released, was headed westbound on 400 north in a 2008 Pontiac G6. When the road intersected with the highway, the driver failed to stop and hit a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva traveling northbound.

A 41-year-old woman from St. Anthony was driving the Captiva. There were two children in the vehicle with her.

Neither driver was wearing seatbelts, but the passengers were. Everyone involved was taken by ambulance to an unnamed hospital. ISP did not specify what condition they were in.

The left lane of northbound U.S. 20 was blocked for two hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.