A Feel Good Friday surprise for the crossing guard who has worked at the same intersection for 28 years

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

If you drive near South Boulevard and 17th Street in the morning or afternoon, you likely have seen a crossing guard helping kids across the street. We recently learned that Vickie has been working at this same intersection as a crossing guard for 28 years!

She has kept thousands of children safe on their way to and from school so we wanted to surprise and thank her for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!