Blackfoot man facing felony charges after allegedly stealing items from Walmart

BLACKFOOT — A local man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly stealing items from Walmart then attempting to blend in by changing the tire of a car that did not belong to him.

Cody Gene Anson, 29, faces two felony charges for burglary and another for injury to a jail, according to court documents.

An affidavit of probable cause shows that officers from the Blackfoot Police Department were dispatched to the Walmart in Blackfoot around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 following reports of a theft.

When officers arrived, employees at the Walmart informed them that a man, later identified as Anson, had stolen multiple items and fled the store on foot heading south.

In discussion with store employees, officers were told Anson had entered the store and then went into the back, where employee and manager officers are located. While there, Anson put on a Walmart vest and name tag belonging to a store employee, the affidavit says.

He then allegedly picked up a price tag printer and returned to the sales floor.

An employee told officers that Anson was observed on the sales floor wearing a pair of white snow pants he had removed from a clothing rack. The employee approached Anson and asked him to return the pants, vest and price tag printer.

Instead of complying, court documents say Anson ran toward the door and out into the parking lot.

The employee told officers Anson was seen putting the pants and vest in the bed of a Ford truck. He then approached a nearby Honda Accord.

As officers investigated, they located the Ford and found the snow pants and vest in the bed of the truck.

They located Anson attempting to enter a third vehicle that did not belong to him. They stopped him and asked him about the location of the price tag printer. Anson told the officers he could not remember where he put it.

Officers went back to search the area near the Honda and discovered a floor jack.

Officers asked if Anson had taken the floor jack. He allegedly said he had, and that he had used it while “trying to act normal” pretending to change the Honda’s tire. Anson told officers that he did not know to whom the Honda belonged.

The owner of the Honda was located at a nearby restaurant. Officers confirmed that the jack belonged to the owner of the Honda, who said that it had been left in the backseat of the vehicle.

When returning the jack to the vehicle, officers found the printer inside the Honda. Officers confirmed with the owner that no other items had been taken from the vehicle.

Anson was then transported to Bingham County Jail.

While en route, Anson allegedly destroyed the camera system in the backseat of the police cruiser. According to the affidavit, Anson pulled the wiring from the camera system and attempted to strangle himself with it.

He was booked at the jail upon arrival.

If he is found guilty, Anson could face up to 10 years in prison and $50,000 in fines for each of the burglary charges, and another five years and $5,000 in fines for the injury to a jail.

In addition, a persistent violator enhancement has been filed. It could add five years to life in prison.

A misdemeanor charge of petit theft was also filed as a result of the same incident.

Anson has outstanding misdemeanor offenses pending, each pertaining to separate incidents that occurred earlier this month. He faces an unlawful entry charge from an incident in Blackfoot on Dec. 20, and a battery charge from an incident in Pocatello on Dec. 5.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 6.