Couple facing major health challenges moved to tears with gift from a Secret Santa

The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy this holiday season helping a local man gift $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and hopes to bless as many individuals in our community as he can.

The past two years have been tough for Loren and Sally. Sally fell and injured her foot. It wasn’t diagnosed correctly, and she actually severed her Achilles tendon. She walked on the side of her foot to get around, and it ended up doing more damage until she was properly diagnosed.

The foot has not healed, and Sally needs to use an orthopedic boot to get around. She was in the boot for two years and now wears a fitted brace so she can wear special shoes, which are expensive.

In April 2020, Loren was helping a neighbor unload a steer from a trailer. The animal jumped out onto Loren and kicked him in the head, causing a serious brain injury. He spent five weeks in the hospital and needed major brain surgery. He now goes to therapy twice a week and is learning to speak and think clearly.

Sally and Loren have always been the ones that help others. They take meals to neighbors when needed and take care of widows in their

community. They are the first to volunteer for any service project in their town and raise a big garden to share whatever they grow.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to pay Loren and Sally a visit with some special Christmas gifts. Watch the surprise in the video player above!