East Idaho Eats: Hearty breakfasts and lunches are the hallmark of service at The Grille in Ammon

AMMON — Hearty breakfasts and lunches are what customers can expect at the family-owned Ammon restaurant, The Grille.

The five-car pile-up, served with either hashbrowns or home fries and topped with chicken fried steak, eggs, gravy and cheese, is one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items. Grille server Misty Elder describes the home fries as fresh-cut diced potatoes seasoned and mixed with papers and onions.

“That is a very hearty breakfast,” Elder said. “It’s one of those where you eat it and it’s going to stick with you all day long.”

Mother and son Pam and Doug Ferguson opened the restaurant in April 2016 to serve up the homemade favorites at 939 South 25th East near Cal Ranch. Since then, regulars have come to the restaurant to order everything from the breakfast plates to sandwiches.

And speaking of sandwiches, Elder says the Southwest Turkey sandwich served on sourdough bread is another crowd favorite. The grilled turkey breast comes with bacon, green chilies and pepper jack cheese.

“One of the reasons why I love it here and (have) been here so long is because it’s that down-home warm family type business,” Elder said. “(The owners) are super great people and I say their food is made with love. It’s just like the food grandma used to make. It’s awesome.”

The Grille is open 7-days a week. For more information and their hours, visit The Grille’s Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com sampled some of the menu items, which you can watch in the video player above.