Endangered Person Alert issued in Idaho for missing Washington man

SPOKANE — The Spokane Police Department has issued a Silver Alert in the state of Washington and has asked police to extend an Endangered Missing Person Alert in the state of Idaho.

Robert Bachman, 79, has Alzheimer’s and left his residence Tuesday night. He is possibly en route to Coolin in northern Idaho.

Bachman has no cell phone and was last seen at Cooper Road and Mt. Spokane Drive Tuesday night around 10 p.m. He has hazel eyes, white hair, is 5’10” and weighs around 160 pounds. Bachman was last seen wearing a silver jacket and hat.

He is driving a 2019 blue Subaru Crosstrek with Washington license plate BOE8124.

If you see Bachman or know of his whereabouts, call police.