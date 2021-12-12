Getting to Know Carl Anderson with Central Fire District

EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting hardworking people who make our local businesses a success. Every Sunday, we’re Getting to Know YOU!

1. Name, job title and company: Carl Anderson, District Fire Chief, Central Fire District

2. What does your company do and what are your responsibilities? Central Fire District covers fire and emergency medical call responses for a large portion of Jefferson County. We also cover small sections of Bonneville and Madison Counties.

3. Where were you born and when is your birthday (don’t need to include year)? I was born in Utah but relocated back to Idaho within six months. My birthdate is December 29.

4. How long have you lived in eastern Idaho and what city do you live in now? I was raised and have been living in Idaho for 65 years now. I live in Jefferson County, and I am proud to be a 1J driver!!

5. Tell us about your first job after high school/college. My first job after high school was working for the Norton Fruit Company out of Idaho Falls. I delivered food products and fresh vegetables and fruit from Idaho Falls to Ashton.

6. What is the best business decision you’ve ever made? The best business decision I made was to apply for the Assistant Chief position in 2012.

7. Tell us about your family. My wife and I have been married for 47 years now. We have one daughter, one son-in-law and three grandchildren.

8. Tell us about a movie or book that has inspired you the most in life. A book that inspired me was “The Chosen” by Chaim Potok.

9. Tell us about a lesson you learned from a mistake you made in your career/business. I shattered my ankle in a construction accident and was non-weight bearing for six months. I learned that it is very humbling to receive help. Offering help and aid is so much easier than being on the receiving end.

10. What is a goal you hope to accomplish in the next 12 months? My goal for the next 12 months is to help the Fire District continue to grow with our community.

11. What is one piece of advice you have for someone who wants to do what you’re doing? A piece of advice I have for someone who wants to do what I do is look up and read “11 Requirements To Become A Firefighter.”

12. If you could do it all over again, what would you do differently? I probably would look at taking some college courses when I graduated high school. I am extremely happy and comfortable with the life I have lived.

13. Where is your favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho? My favorite place to eat in eastern Idaho is Teton House in Menan.

14. Tell us something surprising about yourself. I served as the Rigby High School Adult Advisor and District 7 High School Rodeo Adult President after my daughter graduated Rigby. I stayed with high school rodeo in some capacity for 13 years.

15. How do you like your potatoes? Mashed with brown gravy.

If you have an employee or co-worker who we should get to know, email rett@eastidahonews.com.