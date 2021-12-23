High school basketball team helps Rexburg boy’s Christmas wish come true

REXBURG – A Rexburg boy got his Christmas present a little early this year.

Eight-year-old J Carlson is in a wheelchair and was born with cerebral palsy, but it’s always been his dream to play basketball. Madison High School helped make that dream a reality.

During Tuesday night’s varsity basketball game, J walked on the court with the team as an honorary player.

“He was so excited. He couldn’t believe it,” J’s mom, Kammi, tells EastIdahoNews.com during a phone conversation.

Kammi says the reaction from the crowd was overwhelming.

“Oh my goodness! They had signs with his name on it and they cheered for him so loud,” Kammi says. “It was so awesome.”

Throughout the game, Kammi says the team was giving J fist bumps and he was giving them hugs. He got to be part of the huddles and join them in the locker room.

After the game, members of the community made him feel like a star.

“A couple of people came up to him afterward and wanted to meet him. Somebody asked for his signature. He felt really welcome,” says Kammi.

When the game was over and the Carlsons arrived home, J held his own ball closely and wouldn’t let it out of his sight.

Kammi says it’s a night J will remember for a long time and she’s grateful to the team for granting her son’s Christmas wish.

“I really appreciate the community. The school and the basketball team made him feel really special,” Kammi says.

When asked if J wanted anything else for Christmas, Kammi said that was it. The only other thing he wanted was to give his mom a present.

At the end of the conversation, Kammi handed the phone to J and he told us he was going to play basketball for the rest of his life.

“You want the best for your kids and you want them to succeed at whatever they can do and for an opportunity like this to happen for him was really special,” Kammi says. “The smile on his face let me know he was happy and helped him see he can do anything.”