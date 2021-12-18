His truck was stolen over a month ago and he still has no idea what happened to it

REXBURG — A month-long search for a stolen farm truck leaves a Madison County Couple shaking their heads.

Andi Sutton tells EastIdahoNews.com a white Chevy Silverado flatbed used by her husband, Eric, vanished on Nov. 7 at a repair shop near the Lyman area. Hours after the early morning theft, Andi says his pickup was used in another theft in Fremont County.

“It’s gone. Nobody has seen it. I’m at a loss because we can’t seem to locate it,” says Andi.

The Suttons filed a report with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Though Eric has since purchased another pickup to get around in, he would still like to know what happened to it and hopes it turns up soon.

The truck’s license plate is 1M B3845 and the words “Sutton Farms” are etched into the custom metal frame. The truck also has toolboxes on the side with thousands of dollars of tools inside.

If you see it or know where it might be, call the Sheriff’s Office at (208) 372-5001.