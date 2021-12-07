Idaho Falls-area law enforcement partnering with businesses for Shop With a Cop this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls-area law enforcement are gearing up for the annual Shop With a Cop event this weekend.

This Saturday, the Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with Idaho State Police District 6 will pair up with a child who has been exposed to an abusive situation or who may have had previous negative interactions with law enforcement. The officers will spend the morning blessing the children’s lives and the lives of their families.

Children will be treated to breakfast with a cop early Saturday morning. Each child will then be taken to Target in Ammon to meet with Santa and get gifts for their families.

Throughout the week, several businesses will be donating a portion of their profits to this event. Buffalo Wild Wings at 1430 Milligan Road is kicking it off Tuesday. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mackenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub will donate a portion of its proceeds to the cause on Wednesday, followed by Texas Roadhouse on Thursday. JB’s Soda Barn in front of Planet Doom on 1st Street will finish it off on Friday.

