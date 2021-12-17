Idaho Falls City Council votes to move water tower site

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council has unanimously voted to move the location of a replacement water tower in the city.

During a Thursday night city council meeting, the decision to move the water tower project to a small section of the Idaho Falls Public Libary parking lot became official. Originally the city planned to construct the new water tower at South Capital Park, but city officials determined the new location was a better fit for many reasons.

“Essentially increasing costs with potential replacement properties, making impacts to south Capital Park have brought forth consideration of changing the site for the elevated (water) tower,” Idaho Falls Public Works Director Chris Frederickson said at the meeting.

Before voting, the city and Idaho Falls Public Library Board of Trustees discussed the move. The board unanimously supported the city in constructing the water tower in a portion of its parking lot. An evaluation of the site also determined the new site holds $100,000 in potential savings in water line costs compared to building the tower at South Capital Park.

“Included in this project is a redesign of the library parking lot so that once the water tower is constructed there would be minimal impact to parking,” Frederickson said in a news release.

Crews constructed the original iconic tower in 1937. The city has been considering tearing down the original tower since 2015, when the city’s growth began to increase demand beyond the water tower’s capacity. The new water tower needs to be located near the old one as it sits on the well that supplies water to the city.

Frederickson said the city hopes to begin construction in mid-summer of 2022. The city expects to have bids for the project in the Spring.