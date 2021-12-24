TODAY'S WEATHER

Idaho Falls Police trying to locate missing woman

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

leonhart pic
Courtesy Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS – A local family wants your help finding their loved one.

In an email to EastIdahoNews.com Thursday night, family members say 22-year-old Amelia Furniss Leonhart of Idaho Falls has been missing since Tuesday. She was last seen at Outback Steakhouse around 6 p.m.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department says they are trying to “check her welfare.”

Leonhart may be driving a 1998 white Honda Accord with a black hood. The license plate number is 1M1925U.

If you’ve seen the car or know where Leonhart might be, call dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

