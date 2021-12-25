Idaho governor taps Bellevue mayor for legislative seat

BOISE (AP) — Republican Gov. Brad Little on Thursday appointed Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns to a House seat representing central Idaho in the state Legislature.

Burns, a Democrat, will fill out the remainder of the term for legislative district House seat 26 vacated by Democrat Muffy Davis. The term ends at the end of 2022.

“I hope to help advance smart, well-crafted policy to better our state for future generations by making critical investments in infrastructure and public education, as well as finding real solutions to provide meaningful property tax relief — all of which are my top priorities and where our focus should be in 2022,” Burns said in a statement.

Burns was one of three recommendations put forward by Democrats to Little to replace Davis, who was serving her second term in the Legislature.

Little earlier this month appointed Davis to the Blaine County Commission, and she resigned her seat in the Legislature.

“I’m thrilled Gov. Little chose Ned as my successor,” Davis said in a statement. “Ned is well prepared to jump into the role and hit the ground running to best represent the constituents of District 26.”

The Legislature convenes on Jan. 10.